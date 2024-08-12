Integra LifeSciences (IART) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ: IART) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/30/2024 – Integra LifeSciences was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

7/30/2024 – Integra LifeSciences was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $30.00.

7/30/2024 – Integra LifeSciences had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $40.00 to $35.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2024 – Integra LifeSciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $32.00 to $26.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/16/2024 – Integra LifeSciences had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $25.00 to $32.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/15/2024 – Integra LifeSciences had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $27.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/10/2024 – Integra LifeSciences had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $28.00 to $30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Integra LifeSciences Price Performance

IART traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,294. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.44. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $21.18 and a twelve month high of $45.42.

Get Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co alerts:

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The life sciences company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $418.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.07 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Integra LifeSciences

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integra LifeSciences

In related news, Chairman Stuart Essig bought 52,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,742.09. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 487,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,900,897.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,918,981 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $209,828,000 after buying an additional 1,621,655 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 12.4% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,514,281 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $102,406,000 after acquiring an additional 388,710 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 10.3% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,687,972 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $95,289,000 after acquiring an additional 252,015 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,785,009 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $52,014,000 after purchasing an additional 12,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Avenue Partners LP increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 1,042,156 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,386,000 after purchasing an additional 77,489 shares in the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.