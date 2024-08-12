Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,852 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 54,708 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,315 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 98,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Intel by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 69,096 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 27,274 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 17,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.44. The company had a trading volume of 26,734,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,666,828. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $18.84 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at $765,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Intel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Intel from $47.50 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.04.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

