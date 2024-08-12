Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.8% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 82.3% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,267 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total value of $305,070.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,209.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,267 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total transaction of $305,070.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,209.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $259,380.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 46,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,397,737.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,992 shares of company stock valued at $9,197,801 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $154.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,071,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,466,818. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.41. The stock has a market cap of $88.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.06. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.49 and a 1-year high of $154.63.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.28%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

