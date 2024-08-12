International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) released its earnings results on Friday. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:THM traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $0.44. 62,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,827. The company has a market cap of $87.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.84 and a beta of 1.19. International Tower Hill Mines has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $0.80.

Institutional Trading of International Tower Hill Mines

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THM. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in International Tower Hill Mines by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 51,018 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,878,009 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 28,358 shares during the period. Finally, Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,416,000. Institutional investors own 54.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Tower Hill Mines in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About International Tower Hill Mines

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

