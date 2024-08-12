Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) is Sterling Financial Group Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Sterling Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 785,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 8.2% of Sterling Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sterling Financial Group Inc. owned 1.88% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $17,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Evexia Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $850,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 542.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 30,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 25,445 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 290,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSJP remained flat at $23.02 during midday trading on Monday. 162,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,185. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.95. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.16 and a 52 week high of $23.13.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

