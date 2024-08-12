Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) is Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $4,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 259.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Price Performance

OMFL stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.41. The company had a trading volume of 491,486 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.35 and a 200 day moving average of $52.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.2324 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

