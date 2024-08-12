io.net (IO) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $149.26 Million

io.net (IO) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. One io.net token can now be purchased for $1.57 or 0.00002666 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, io.net has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. io.net has a total market capitalization of $149.26 million and $79.89 million worth of io.net was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

io.net Profile

io.net was first traded on June 11th, 2024. io.net’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. io.net’s official website is io.net. io.net’s official Twitter account is @ionet. The official message board for io.net is ionet.medium.com.

io.net Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “io.net (IO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. io.net has a current supply of 800,000,000 with 95,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of io.net is 1.51638756 USD and is down -10.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 146 active market(s) with $67,488,134.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://io.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as io.net directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade io.net should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase io.net using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

