Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

IOVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $9.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.63. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $18.33.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $31.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 million. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 71.45% and a negative net margin of 23,615.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12969.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Iovance Biotherapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1,237.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,629 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1,227.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 284.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 256.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 6,277 shares in the last quarter. 77.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

