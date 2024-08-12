iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) Position Lifted by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report) by 96.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,137 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USHY. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 574.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $61,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,973.1% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:USHY traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $36.64. 3,903,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.31.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.2078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

