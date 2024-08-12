iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 130,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,154,000 after buying an additional 18,591 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,232,000. Bennett Associates Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,903,000. EWA LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. EWA LLC now owns 133,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,368,000 after purchasing an additional 11,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 260,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,359,000 after buying an additional 30,961 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,017,607 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.01. The company has a market capitalization of $113.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

