iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO) Hits New 52-Week High at $68.60

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $68.60 and last traded at $68.41, with a volume of 116291 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.31.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.06. The firm has a market cap of $670.42 million, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares International Dividend Growth ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 176,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 113,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,634,000 after acquiring an additional 12,595 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 110,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,162,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (IGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of international equities that have growing dividends. IGRO was launched on May 17, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

