iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $45.21

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $45.21 and last traded at $45.35, with a volume of 99615 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.28.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.47.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1689 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF

About iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $532,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 297,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,202,000 after purchasing an additional 11,976 shares in the last quarter. True Vision MN LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,210,000. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,131,000.

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

