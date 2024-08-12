iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $45.21

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $45.21 and last traded at $45.35, with a volume of 99615 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.28.
iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.47.
iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1689 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF
About iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF
The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.