iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF (NASDAQ:ILIT) Short Interest Up 725.0% in July

iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF (NASDAQ:ILIT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a growth of 725.0% from the July 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.
iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF Trading Down 2.4 %
NASDAQ:ILIT traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $9.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,901. iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF has a one year low of $9.21 and a one year high of $21.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 million, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.62.
iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.0775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.
About iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF
The iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF (ILIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is passively managed, providing exposure to the lithium industry by investing in stocks of lithium miners and compound manufacturers from all around the world.
