iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 71,201 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 85,353 shares.The stock last traded at $77.01 and had previously closed at $77.03.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Trading of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $121,000. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $208,000.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

