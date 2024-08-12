iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 180,400 shares, a drop of 80.2% from the July 15th total of 909,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 481,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Stock Performance
AAXJ traded up $0.33 on Monday, reaching $70.96. 477,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,673. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $60.92 and a twelve month high of $75.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.96 and its 200-day moving average is $69.27. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.68.
iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.2654 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.
Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF
iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Company Profile
iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).
