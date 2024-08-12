iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV) Sets New 52-Week High at $108.40

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $108.40 and last traded at $108.09, with a volume of 195771 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.21.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.91 and a 200-day moving average of $104.36.

Get iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWV. Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $976,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $384,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000.

About iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.