Jackpot Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPOTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Jackpot Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPOTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 94.5% from the July 15th total of 86,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Jackpot Digital Trading Down 8.1 %

Jackpot Digital stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,163. Jackpot Digital has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05.

About Jackpot Digital

Jackpot Digital Inc develops, markets, and leases electronic table games to casino operators. It offers multiplayer gaming products, such as poker and casino games to the cruise ship and regulated casino industries. The company also develops and licenses iGaming platform with HTML5 poker, casino, and bingo games.

