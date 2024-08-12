JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Price Target to $132.00

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TKO has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of TKO Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of TKO Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TKO Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $119.07.

Shares of NYSE TKO traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.21. The stock had a trading volume of 239,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,934. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.24 and its 200-day moving average is $97.57. The company has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.30 and a beta of 1.04. TKO Group has a 52 week low of $72.33 and a 52 week high of $120.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $851.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.54 million. TKO Group had a positive return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 178.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TKO Group will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In other TKO Group news, Director Nick Khan sold 22,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total transaction of $2,394,792.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 220,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,218,499.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TKO Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the second quarter worth $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of TKO Group by 34.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of TKO Group by 388.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

