Judith MacKenzie Buys 3,563 Shares of Oryx International Growth Fund Limited (LON:OIG) Stock

Oryx International Growth Fund Limited (LON:OIG – Get Free Report) insider Judith MacKenzie purchased 3,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,431 ($18.29) per share, with a total value of £50,986.53 ($65,158.50).
Oryx International Growth Fund Trading Up 5.9 %
Shares of Oryx International Growth Fund stock opened at GBX 1,440 ($18.40) on Monday. Oryx International Growth Fund Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 1,020 ($13.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,499.97 ($19.17). The company has a market capitalization of £201.60 million, a PE ratio of 602.51 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,345.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,251.71.
About Oryx International Growth Fund
