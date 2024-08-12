Judith MacKenzie Buys 3,563 Shares of Oryx International Growth Fund Limited (LON:OIG) Stock

Oryx International Growth Fund Limited (LON:OIG – Get Free Report) insider Judith MacKenzie purchased 3,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,431 ($18.29) per share, with a total value of £50,986.53 ($65,158.50).

Oryx International Growth Fund Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of Oryx International Growth Fund stock opened at GBX 1,440 ($18.40) on Monday. Oryx International Growth Fund Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 1,020 ($13.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,499.97 ($19.17). The company has a market capitalization of £201.60 million, a PE ratio of 602.51 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,345.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,251.71.

Get Oryx International Growth Fund alerts:

About Oryx International Growth Fund

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Oryx International Growth Fund Ltd is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Harwood Capital LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom and United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Oryx International Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oryx International Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.