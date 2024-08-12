Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) vs. Fisker (NYSE:FSRN) Critical Comparison

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Free Report) and Fisker (NYSE:FSRN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Kandi Technologies Group and Fisker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Kandi Technologies Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kandi Technologies Group 0.01% N/A N/A Fisker -278.72% -161.43% -23.26%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.7% of Kandi Technologies Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.6% of Fisker shares are held by institutional investors. 16.8% of Kandi Technologies Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.3% of Fisker shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kandi Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Fisker 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Kandi Technologies Group and Fisker, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kandi Technologies Group and Fisker’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kandi Technologies Group $123.60 million 1.24 $10,000.00 $0.03 58.33 Fisker $272.89 million 0.11 -$939.95 million ($2.22) -0.01

Kandi Technologies Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fisker. Fisker is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kandi Technologies Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Kandi Technologies Group has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fisker has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kandi Technologies Group beats Fisker on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kandi Technologies Group

(Get Free Report)

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing electric vehicle (EV) products and parts in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers also off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts, electric scooters, and electric self-balancing scooters, as well as related parts; and battery packs and smart battery swap system. The company was formerly known as Kandi Technologies, Corp. and changed its name to Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. in December 2012. Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Jinhua, the People's Republic of China.

About Fisker

(Get Free Report)

Fisker Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Kandi Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kandi Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.