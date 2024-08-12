KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Receives $71.88 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.88.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KBH shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Zelman & Associates restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

KB Home stock opened at $80.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.78. KB Home has a twelve month low of $42.11 and a twelve month high of $88.31.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The construction company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.37. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Equities analysts expect that KB Home will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of KB Home by 9.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,684,863 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,244,000 after buying an additional 147,326 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in KB Home by 118.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,056,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,138,000 after acquiring an additional 572,800 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in KB Home by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 898,587 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,692,000 after purchasing an additional 18,981 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in KB Home by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 872,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of KB Home by 2,728.9% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 642,869 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,567,000 after purchasing an additional 620,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

