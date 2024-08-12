Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th.

Kennametal has a dividend payout ratio of 52.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kennametal to earn $1.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.0%.

Kennametal Stock Performance

Kennametal stock opened at $24.68 on Monday. Kennametal has a 1 year low of $22.08 and a 1 year high of $27.75. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.54.

Insider Activity

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $543.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kennametal will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kennametal news, CEO Sanjay Chowbey bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.28 per share, with a total value of $121,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 49,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,275.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Kennametal from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.83.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

