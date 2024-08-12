Keyera (TSE:KEY) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$38.00 to C$40.00. The company traded as high as C$39.55 and last traded at C$39.50, with a volume of 301096 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$39.12.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on KEY. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Keyera from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Keyera from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Keyera presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.64.

The company has a market cap of C$9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$37.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$35.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.21.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.92 billion. Keyera had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 12.77%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keyera Corp. will post 2.2625146 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Keyera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.21%.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

