Kindly MD, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDLY) Short Interest Up 943.4% in July

Kindly MD, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,600 shares, a growth of 943.4% from the July 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Kindly MD Stock Performance
KDLY stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.60. 28,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,488. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.44. Kindly MD has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $4.20.
Kindly MD (NASDAQ:KDLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter.
About Kindly MD
KindlyMD Inc is a patient-first healthcare and healthcare data company uniquely integrating traditional primary care and pain management strategies with integrated behavioral and alternative therapies, including the recommendation of medical cannabis in patient treatment plans in compliance with a legalized state medical cannabis regulatory scheme.
