Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.200-1.600 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.980. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Kingstone Companies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.000-1.300 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KINS. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Kingstone Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kingstone Companies in a report on Friday, June 14th. They set a buy rating for the company.

NASDAQ:KINS traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.50. The stock had a trading volume of 175,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,220. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -750,000.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.53. Kingstone Companies has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $8.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Kingstone Companies had a net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $35.77 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in the United States. It offers personal line of insurance products, such as homeowners and dwelling fire, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. The company also provides for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies.

