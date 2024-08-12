kneat.com (TSE:KSI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $4.66

kneat.com, inc. (TSE:KSI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$4.66 and last traded at C$4.66, with a volume of 10928 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.55.
Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts raised kneat.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.
kneat.com, inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and supplies software for data and document management within regulated environments in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers the Kneat Gx platform, a configurable off-the-shelf application focused on validation lifecycle management and testing for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device manufacturing industries.
