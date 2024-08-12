kneat.com (TSE:KSI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $4.66

kneat.com, inc. (TSE:KSI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$4.66 and last traded at C$4.66, with a volume of 10928 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts raised kneat.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get kneat.com alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on kneat.com

kneat.com Stock Up 2.0 %

About kneat.com

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$4.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.99. The firm has a market cap of C$396.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.95, a PEG ratio of 597.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.14.

(Get Free Report)

kneat.com, inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and supplies software for data and document management within regulated environments in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers the Kneat Gx platform, a configurable off-the-shelf application focused on validation lifecycle management and testing for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device manufacturing industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for kneat.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for kneat.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.