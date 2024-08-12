Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 10.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:KYMR traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.24. The company had a trading volume of 140,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,317. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.14. Kymera Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $48.70.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 194.67% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. The business had revenue of $25.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bruce Booth sold 16,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $593,433.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 803,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,494,426.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bruce Booth sold 16,740 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $593,433.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 803,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,494,426.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Horobin sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $280,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 502,345 shares of company stock valued at $19,279,932. Insiders own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KYMR. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 7.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 7,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1.2% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 45,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

