L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) CFO William M. Thalman Acquires 2,500 Shares

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) CFO William M. Thalman acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.79 per share, for a total transaction of $41,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,352.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

L.B. Foster Stock Performance

FSTR traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,094. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.30. The company has a market capitalization of $195.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.17. L.B. Foster has a 52-week low of $14.23 and a 52-week high of $30.77.

Get L.B. Foster alerts:

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.36 million. L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 1.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that L.B. Foster will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FSTR. StockNews.com upgraded L.B. Foster from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley lifted their target price on L.B. Foster from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on L.B. Foster

Institutional Trading of L.B. Foster

An institutional investor recently raised its position in L.B. Foster stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) by 760.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L.B. Foster were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Rail, Technologies, and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors, as well as used rails; rail accessories, such as rack spikes, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; insulated rail joints and related accessories; fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for L.B. Foster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.B. Foster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.