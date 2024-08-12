L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Insider Acquires $10,211.40 in Stock

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) insider Sean M. Reilly purchased 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $10,211.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 24,163 shares in the company, valued at $397,964.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSTR traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.83. 43,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $195.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.30. L.B. Foster has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $30.77.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.36 million. L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 1.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that L.B. Foster will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FSTR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of L.B. Foster from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of L.B. Foster from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in L.B. Foster stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) by 760.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L.B. Foster were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Rail, Technologies, and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors, as well as used rails; rail accessories, such as rack spikes, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; insulated rail joints and related accessories; fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products.

