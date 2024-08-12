L7 Price Hits $0.0038 (LSD)

L7 (LSD) traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 12th. L7 has a total market cap of $1,143.74 and $1.55 million worth of L7 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, L7 has traded 21.8% lower against the US dollar. One L7 token can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000087 BTC.

L7 Profile

L7’s launch date was July 19th, 2023. L7’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000 tokens. L7’s official website is www.l7dex.finance. L7’s official Twitter account is @l7_global.

L7 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “L7 (LSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. L7 has a current supply of 210,000,000 with 40,941,582 in circulation. The last known price of L7 is 0.00368613 USD and is down -27.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $1,465,893.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.l7dex.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as L7 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade L7 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase L7 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

