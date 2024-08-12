Laird Superfood (NYSEAMERICAN:LSF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm restated their buy rating on shares of Laird Superfood (NYSEAMERICAN:LSF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $4.50.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Laird Superfood from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Laird Superfood to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Laird Superfood from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSF. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laird Superfood during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Laird Superfood in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laird Superfood by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 327,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 151,679 shares in the last quarter. 8.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Laird Superfood Company Profile
Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. The company provides powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products; performance mushroom supplements; functional, organic roasted, and instant coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; harvest snacks; and other food items.
