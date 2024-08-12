Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) VP Sells $51,303.34 in Stock

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) VP Suraj Kunchala sold 10,139 shares of Latham Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $51,303.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,064.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Latham Group Stock Performance

Shares of SWIM stock opened at $5.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.54 million, a PE ratio of 176.67 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Latham Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $5.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWIM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Institutional Trading of Latham Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Latham Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Latham Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Latham Group by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Latham Group by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BloombergSen Inc. increased its stake in Latham Group by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 48,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 9,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, Radiant, and GLI brand names.

