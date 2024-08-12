Lego Coin (LEGO) Trading Down 17.3% Over Last 7 Days

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One Lego Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lego Coin has a market cap of $9,000.00 billion and $5.71 worth of Lego Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lego Coin has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lego Coin Token Profile

Lego Coin launched on April 20th, 2022. Lego Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lego Coin’s official Twitter account is @legocoinlive and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lego Coin is www.legocoinlive.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “LEGOCOIN ($LEGO) is a social meme token with goals to contribute in social and creativity movement all around the world through your favorite toys: LEGO.

[Telegram](https://t.me/LegoCoinLive)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40420705/legocoin%5Fwhitepaper-v1.pdf)”

Lego Coin Token Trading

