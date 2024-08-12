Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 96,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Simplify Hedged Equity ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF were worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 35,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 174,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 30,001 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $769,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $891,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the period.

Get Simplify Hedged Equity ETF alerts:

Simplify Hedged Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:HEQT remained flat at $27.23 on Monday. 34,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,880. Simplify Hedged Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.70 and a one year high of $28.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.78. The company has a market cap of $160.66 million, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.51.

Simplify Hedged Equity ETF Profile

The Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (HEQT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks capital appreciation by investing in ETFs that track the S&P 500 Index, while employing an options collar strategy. Each collar consists of an approximately 5% to 20% out-of-the-money put-spread.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Hedged Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Hedged Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.