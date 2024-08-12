Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 17,841 Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.54% of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,861,000. Semus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $518,000. McCarthy & Cox acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,158,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 84.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 221,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,393,000 after purchasing an additional 101,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000.

Get Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

GPIX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.11. The company had a trading volume of 33,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,422. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.37. Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $39.03 and a twelve month high of $49.11. The company has a market capitalization of $179.83 million, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.82.

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3376 per share. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.79%.

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF, primarily investing in stocks of companies in the S&P 500. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIX was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.