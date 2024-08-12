Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Makes New $395,000 Investment in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 34,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SH. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,320,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,661,000 after buying an additional 72,543 shares during the period. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the first quarter worth approximately $14,472,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 44.8% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,098,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,022,000 after purchasing an additional 339,498 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 2.2% during the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,091,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,944,000 after purchasing an additional 23,119 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at $11,458,000.

ProShares Short S&P500 Price Performance

Shares of SH stock remained flat at $11.73 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 37,561,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,577,547. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.96. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $15.20.

About ProShares Short S&P500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

