Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Cuts Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in Marriott International by 845.5% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MAR. Mizuho boosted their target price on Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Marriott International from $268.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.89.

Marriott International Trading Down 0.7 %

Marriott International stock traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $216.35. 264,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,509,541. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $180.75 and a one year high of $260.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $236.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.27. The company has a market cap of $61.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.60.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 239.60% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 26.01%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

