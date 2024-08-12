Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Decreases Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 305.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 276 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 358.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 321 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.78.

Cooper Companies Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ COO traded down $1.36 on Monday, reaching $91.77. The company had a trading volume of 788,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,239. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 54.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.98. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.93 and a 1 year high of $104.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.03 and a 200-day moving average of $94.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $942.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.07 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 9.11%. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

