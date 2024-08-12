Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Grows Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9,900.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth about $31,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,844. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

CMG stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,800,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,323,608. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.37 and a 52-week high of $69.26. The company has a market cap of $77.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Argus increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $73.36 to $77.76 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.60 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

