Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $86,000 Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,547 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Massachusetts Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 18,325 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 28.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 10,847 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,842 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,503 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of HAL stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,593,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,511,171. Halliburton has a one year low of $30.31 and a one year high of $43.85. The firm has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Halliburton from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Halliburton from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.35.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,066,119. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

