Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Lowers Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Renasant Bank lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 14,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,697. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

NEE traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,775,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,524,694. The stock has a market cap of $158.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.54. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $80.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.88 and its 200-day moving average is $67.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.29.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

