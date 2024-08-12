Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Purchases 3,600 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.0% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $24,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 547,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,682,000 after buying an additional 38,548 shares in the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 5,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 39,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,932,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,452,180.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,533 shares of company stock worth $5,310,756 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $205.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,205,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,246,012. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $135.19 and a twelve month high of $217.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.71.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Further Reading

