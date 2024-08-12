Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 100 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,331 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSI. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 8.8% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 31,782 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,269,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 0.6% during the second quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. BDF Gestion purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth about $7,377,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth about $3,754,000. Finally, Abacus Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.6% during the second quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $437.40.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MSI stock traded up $0.66 on Monday, hitting $411.42. The stock had a trading volume of 100,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,808. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $388.58 and its 200-day moving average is $359.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.64 and a 52-week high of $414.03.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 378.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total transaction of $1,971,473.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,341,487.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total transaction of $1,971,473.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,487.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.11, for a total transaction of $257,445.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,488.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,949 shares of company stock worth $12,002,807. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

