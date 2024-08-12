Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 100 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in MSCI were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. American National Bank grew its position in MSCI by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 70 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

MSCI stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $533.72. 243,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,954. The company has a 50-day moving average of $503.32 and a 200-day moving average of $523.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.10. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $439.95 and a 1 year high of $617.39.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $707.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.41 million. MSCI had a net margin of 43.86% and a negative return on equity of 143.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 14.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.69%.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on MSCI from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays raised their price target on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $638.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Argus lifted their price objective on MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on MSCI from $526.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.21.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

