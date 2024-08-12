Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 16,500 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Tlwm increased its position in Marvell Technology by 1.6% in the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 8,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.2% during the first quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 30,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total value of $342,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,719 shares in the company, valued at $8,209,131.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total value of $342,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,209,131.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 838,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,892,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,190,745 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on MRVL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

MRVL stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.94. 1,903,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,546,825. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.46. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $85.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.59, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.47.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -21.24%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Articles

