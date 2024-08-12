Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 200 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 43.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 112.3% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total transaction of $2,745,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,519.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total transaction of $2,745,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,519.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total value of $1,051,860.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,641,895.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $255.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.75.

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

Essex Property Trust stock traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $279.97. 54,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 1.62. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $203.85 and a one year high of $292.37. The stock has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $277.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.87.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($2.40). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 30.31%. The company had revenue of $442.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.80%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Further Reading

