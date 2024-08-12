Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 600 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 56.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,271,756,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 835,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,354,000 after purchasing an additional 346,214 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 307.4% during the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 351,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,734,000 after buying an additional 264,923 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,980,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,534,000 after buying an additional 249,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 4,563.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 212,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,488,000 after buying an additional 208,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AvalonBay Communities

In other news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $1,044,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 65,967 shares in the company, valued at $13,780,506.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $1,044,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 65,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,780,506.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 2,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.17, for a total value of $414,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,026.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

Shares of AVB stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $209.76. 243,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,266. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.96. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.45 and a fifty-two week high of $218.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $203.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.40.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.93). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 29.61%. The company had revenue of $726.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVB shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $216.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.12.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AVB

About AvalonBay Communities

(Free Report)

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.