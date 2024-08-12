Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Trims Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 75,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,227,000 after purchasing an additional 43,329 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,026,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 10,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total transaction of $2,324,098.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $7,625,035.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Stacy Mills sold 4,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.77, for a total transaction of $925,882.77. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,925.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 10,265 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total value of $2,324,098.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $7,625,035.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,904 shares of company stock valued at $6,607,149 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 1.2 %

MMC traded down $2.57 on Monday, hitting $217.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,038,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,323. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.02 and a 12-month high of $227.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.60. The company has a market cap of $107.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.815 dividend. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.25.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

