Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Trading Down 5%

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.02 and last traded at $3.03. Approximately 9,195,455 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 32,068,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LCID shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2.90 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Lucid Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Lucid Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.04.

The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.04.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.02). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 441.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.53%. The business had revenue of $200.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Lucid Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

