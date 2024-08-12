Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Gap Down to $5.57

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.57, but opened at $5.35. Lumen Technologies shares last traded at $4.95, with a volume of 9,107,451 shares traded.

LUMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on Lumen Technologies from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lumen Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Lumen Technologies from $1.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.53.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.14.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 76.21% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 22,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 9,263 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the second quarter worth $26,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

